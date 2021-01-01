First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy held a meeting of the MIA of Russia Operational Headquarters for the prevention of offenses. The meeting in the Ministry Collegium Hall was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Nikolay Bulayev, Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Vyacheslav Smolensky, Deputy Head of the Federal State Statistics Service Pavel Smelov, Deputy Director of the Federal Service of the Rosgvardia Troops Sergey Lebedev. In the videoconferencing mode, the event was attended by chiefs of sub-divisions of the MIA central office and territorial bodies of internal affairs, as well as deputy chiefs of regions responsible for interaction with law enforcement agencies, chairmen of election commissions of constituent entities and representatives of the Rospotrebnadzor.

The issues of ensuring public order and security of citizens during the preparation and holding of elections to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VIII convocation, as well as the “Day of Knowledge”, were offered for discussion. In addition, it was about the readiness of the internal affairs bodies to participate in the activities associated with the All-Russian Population Census.

From October 15 to November 14 (and in remote and hard-to-reach places until December 20) of the current year, the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will be involved in conducting the All-Russian Population Census, which is held once every ten years. The main task of the Ministry is to ensure the safety of census-takers, whose number is almost 270 thousand. Also, the department will assist in the census of the special contingent of the police and a number of categories of subordinate employees.

The First Deputy Minister drew attention to the need to counteract offenses under the guise of the census and demanded to qualitatively organize measures in the residential sector to prevent complications of the criminal situation.

The chiefs of specialized units of the central office of the MIA of Russia were instructed to ensure proper control over the implementation of the tasks by the territorial bodies, as well as to conduct continuous monitoring of the situation.

On September 17, 18 and 19, along with the election of deputies of the State Duma, elections of various levels will be held in all regions of the country. In 12 regions, the highest officials of the constituent entities will be elected. Also on this day, elections of deputies of state legislative bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation will be held in 39 regions. And in 11 regions – elections of deputies of representative bodies of administrative centers' municipalities.

Aleksandr Gorovoy stressed: “Holding such a number of events certainly imposes on us an increased responsibility in organizing law enforcement and ensuring security. An important task is a competent and rational calculation and distribution of forces and means.” In addition, the need to ensure interaction with regional authorities was noted.

The First Deputy Minister called on all chiefs of internal affairs bodies to approach this work with maximum efficiency.

No less relevant, according to Aleksandr Gorovoy, is the requirement to ensure at the highest possible level the safety of not only mass events with the participation of a significant number of children during the Day of Knowledge, but also during the entire educational process. This concerns the safe functioning of educational organizations, the protection of children and adolescents from criminal encroachments, the prevention of their involvement in illegal activities, the use of alcohol and drugs, the prevention of road traffic injuries.

The meeting participants discussed substantively the key aspects of implementing on the ground all the set tasks.