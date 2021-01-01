The head of one of the local organizations applied to the police duty-unit. The complainant stated that an audit had been conducted at the institution. As a result of the audit, a large shortage of funds was revealed in the budget.

Officers of the ES&CC unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sovetsky-Gavansky District detained a 45-year-old suspect.

In the course of operational activities, it was established that an employee had been entering false information in the service program. From the current account of the institution, she transferred money to herself and her daughter, who worked with her. The accountant indicated as the reasons for the transfer of funds, the payment of wages to other employees of the organization.

Within three years, using her official position, the malefactor stole more than 600 thousand rubles.

The woman disposed of the stolen funds at her discretion.

The criminal case was instituted on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.