Officers of the ES&CC Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sovetsky District identified the suspect in the appropriation and embezzlement of funds using his official position. He turned out to be an unemployed local resident born in 1969, without a criminal record.

The police found that in mid-May 2019, the suspect concluded on behalf of the director of housing and communal services company, who in fact did not carry out financial and economic activities in the organization, a contract for the provision of comprehensive service and maintenance of lifting and transport devices with one of the elevator companies. Then, knowing that he would make a decision as the director of the housing and communal services company, he inflated the price in the contract for monthly maintenance, which was valid from the beginning of June to December 2019. Thus, the suspect, taking advantage of his official position, committed the appropriation and embezzlement of funds belonging to the housing and communal services company in the amount of more than 620,000 rubles.

The Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sovetsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.