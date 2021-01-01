In the MIA of Russia Division for Nefteyugansk, in a solemn atmosphere the ceremony of taking the oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation by foreigners took place. With the account of the epidemiological situation, the event was held in compliance with sanitary standards.

On this day, 20 residents of neighboring states took the oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

For each of them, that path was special and individual, and they were accompanied on it and advised on all issues by officers of the migration division of the MIA of Russia Division for Nefteyugansk. Each of them made the decision to become a citizen of the Russian Federation voluntarily and consciously, and in a solemn atmosphere vowed to observe the Constitution of the Russian Federation and the legislation of our country, to fulfill the duties of a citizen for the benefit of society and the state.

It should be noted that the amendments to the Federal Law “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation” came into force on September 1, 2017 and obliged foreign citizens accepting the Russian citizenship to take an oath of allegiance to the Russian state. Exceptions are persons under 18 years of age and incapacitated foreign nationals.