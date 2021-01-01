“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Magadan during 24hrs solved the theft of equipment for photo and video shooting and detained the crime suspect. The stolen equipment belongs to the scientist-geologist Herfried Svoboda.

A resident of Austria decided to make a trip around the world on an all-terrain vehicle. In 2020, he traveled in Siberia for three months, reached Magadan, but because of the pandemic he was forced to return to his homeland. Svoboda left the vehicle and the equipment in it in the garage of his friend from Russia.

Recently, the Austrian decided to return to Kolyma. Inspecting the all-terrain vehicle, he discovered the disappearance of film shooting equipment. A quadcopter, a photo camera, a video camera and accessories worth more than 600 thousand rubles were stolen. The owner of the garage appealed for help to the police and said that for some time a visitor from another region had had access to the premises.

Employees of the MIA of Russia city Division established that the suspect was staying in the Yagodninsky Urban District of the Magadan Region at a distance of 500 kilometers from the crime scene. Local police detained him and delivered him to the regional center.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Division for the City of Magadan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The detainee confessed to the theft and indicated the whereabouts of the stolen property. After the necessary investigative actions and procedural measures, the equipment has been returned to the rightful owner, who intends to return to his homeland,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.

Gerfried Svoboda thanked the police for their prompt assistance: “I am impressed that the work of the Russian police is so fast and professional. I didn't expect the things to be back so soon...”