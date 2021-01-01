“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, together with colleagues from the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the MIA of Russia Administration for International Relations, carried out activities within the framework of Kursk Arc Operation. In the city of Medellín of the Republic of Colombia, one of the alleged leaders of the criminal community was detained.

A citizen of the Russian Federation is suspected of organizing a channel for smuggling drugs produced in South America through Spain to Russia for subsequent sale. The Police are now establishing his possible links with Colombian drug cartels.

The detention was part of a large-scale work of the Russian police to block the international channels supplying large batches of prohibited substances. As previously reported, in April of this year, officers of the GA for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia, together with colleagues from the city of St. Petersburg, Kursk and Belgorod regions, detained six members of the criminal community. At their places of residence, 18 searches were conducted during which more than 130 kg of various narcotic drugs were seized, including cocaine, MDMA, LSD, hashish and hashish oil.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the detainees on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 30, 228.1 and 210 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Three alleged accomplices in the illegal activities were put on the international wanted list. Thanks to the work of the police, one of them was detained and arrested. The issue of his extradition from the Republic of Colombia to the Russian Federation is being considered,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.