“ES&CC Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Tutaevsky” in the course of operational activities revealed the fact of forgery of a certificate of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

As a result of further check, the police found that the offence was committed by an employee of a medical organization. She gave her friend a certificate issued on official letterhead, in which she had entered untrue information about his vaccination. The recipient of the fictitious document intended to provide it to his employer.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Tutaevsky” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 327 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.