“Officers of the internal affairs administrations for the Bryansk and Kaluga regions with the participation of Rosgvardia fighters detained four suspects of a series of thefts of vehicles.

According to investigators, the direct perpetrator of the thefts was a citizen of one of the Central Asian republics, temporarily registered in the Kaluga Region. After receiving the order, he stole a car of a certain brand and drove it to accomplices from Bryansk. They, in turn, gave the car to the owner of a workshop for disassembly for spare parts and subsequent sale.

Currently, the members of the group are suspected of three episodes of theft of vehicles in the city of Kaluga, as well as in the Obninsky and Zhukovsky districts of the Kaluga Region. The damage exceeded 2.5 million rubles.

The Investigative units of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. During the searches conducted in the places of possible storage of the stolen goods, the police found and seized items of evidentiary value for the investigation.

Those were components of stolen cars, equipment for blocking car alarms and suppressing cellular signals, blank forms of insurance policies, seals, communication means, as well as traumatic arms.

The court chose for three suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for another one - a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. Currently, operative search measures and investigative steps are being taken to establish all episodes and possible accomplices in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.