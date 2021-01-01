Russia extradited to the Republic of South Ossetia a defendant accused of particularly serious crimes, who was wanted by law enforcement agencies for more than 20 years. The man was detained as a result of activities carried out in cooperation with the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, Administration for International Relations, GA for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Joint Information and Coordination Center of the Internal Bodies of the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia, the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow.

According to preliminary data, in September 2000, in the Dzausky District of South Ossetia, the offender shot at his friend with a small-caliber rifle. The victim's mother ran to the noise and tried to take away the gun from the offender, but he fired two shots in the woman’s direction and wounded her. After that, the defendant struck his opponent several times on the head and fled.

The man died from the injuries received. His mother was taken to a medical facility, but doctors were unable to save her life.

The citizen was indicted and put on the wanted list and in March of this year, with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, he was detained in Moscow with an illegally obtained passport.

At the Border Crossing point of Nizhny Zaramag, representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies handed over the defendant to South Ossetian colleagues.