37 In March, the duty-unit of the district police division received a report that an unknown person in the territory of one of the forestries of the district had cut down 40 spruce, fir and larch trees.

During the operational-search activities criminal investigators detained a local resident. The man had no criminal record.

According to the defendant, he planned to use the felled trees for household needs.

Currently, the investigation into the criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands” is completed. The materials have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

Under current law, the sanction of the article provides for a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison.