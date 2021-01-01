The message about the penetration into the premises of a network store, located on the Rozhdestvenskaya Street, city of Zavolzhye, was received by the duty unit of the Police Sub-Division (Dislocated in Zavolzhye) of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Gorodetsky” on September 3, 2020.

An investigative and operational group was sent to the scene, which established that the safe boxes of two ATMs had been crack-opened, from where 2,075,000 rubles were stolen.

Investigators instituted a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the investigation, investigators and operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department established that the crime had been committed on the night of September 2 to September 3, 2020. According to the CCTV footage, the man, picking up the key to the door of the emergency exit of the network store, entered the premises, crack-opened the safe boxes of ATMs installed in the trading floor, and stole more than 2,000,000 rubles.

Officers of the MIA Division conducted a complex of operational-search measures and investigative actions, as a result of which the man involved in the theft of money was identified. The 39-year old previously convicted of a property crime, non-working resident of the Ivanovo Region in early August 2021 was detained by criminal investigation officers in the city of Ivanovo and delivered to the Gorodetsky District of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against him.

The investigation is on-going. The location of the stolen money is being established.

For committing the indicated crime the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.