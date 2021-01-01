The investigative unit for investigation of organized criminal activities of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region completed the investigation of a criminal case accusing four citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 20 to 52 years of committing crimes under part 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Organization of a criminal community (criminal organization) or participation in it”, part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as illegal sale or shipment of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances”.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the defendants carried out their illegal activities from December 2019 to June 2020 on the territory of 6 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, namely in the Voronezh, Tula, Oryol, Kaluga, Belgorod and Kursk regions.

The sale of narcotic drugs to customers took place through the arrangement of caches and use of electronic payment systems and programs on the Internet. During that period, following measures of conspiracy, they arranged more than 150 caches.

During the criminal activity, they committed 2 crimes belonging to the category of especially grave in the field of illicit drug trafficking. Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region seized from the defendants more than 15 kilograms of synthetic drugs.

For the period of the preliminary investigation the investigator chose against three offenders, two of whom were residents of the Moscow Region, and one - a native of the city of Oryol, a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, and for a resident of the city of Kaluga - a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The criminal case will be sent to Nizhnedevitsky Court for consideration on the merits.

The sanctions of this article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to a life term.