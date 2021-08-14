“On August 14, 2021, in the garden near Lazorevoy Proezd, the body of a girl born in 1988 with signs of violent death was found. Police found that the crime had been committed around 3 a.m.

In the course of operational- search activities this afternoon about 3 p.m. on Vavilov Street, officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department together with operatives of the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow with the power support of the Moscow SOBR of the Rosgvardia detained the suspect born in 1993.

The territorial subdivision of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code “Murder”.

Currently, operative search and investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.