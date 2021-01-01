“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the City of Moscow in cooperation with the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow suppressed the activities of an ethnic group whose members were suspected of fraud against elderly citizens.

One of the victims, a pensioner, told the operatives that he had concluded an agreement with a law firm on legal assistance to obtain the status of a veteran of labor, increase the pension, and registration of benefits. For the provision of those services, the man paid more than 1.3 million rubles, but employees of the organization did not fulfill their obligations.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police identified three suspects - natives of neighboring countries, who called citizens by phone, offering them free consultations and highly qualified legal assistance.

The victims signed contracts with the offenders in their office on Marksistskaya Street of the capital. The scams promised to gullible citizens successful solution of a wide range of issues. For persuasiveness and in confirmation of their “professionalism”, false lawyers placed on the walls fake notes of gratitude, allegedly left by customers.

There are reasons to believe that about a hundred citizens suffered from their fraudulent actions, most of them - pensioners.

The investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the searches in the office and residential premises, cash registers, credit cards, documents imitating the legal and financial activities of the company, electronic media and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

With regard to two of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to their accomplice - recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the accomplices and identify all facts of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.