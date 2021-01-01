“As a result of joint efforts, officers of the FSB of Russia Department in Moscow and the Moscow Region and the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport in the Central Federal District with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of an underground drug laboratory aboard a river vessel.

According to available information, the synthetic drug mephedrone was produced on a pusher tow moored at the pier in the Klyazma reservoir in the city of Dolgoprudny. The owner of the boat - a 40- year-old resident of Moscow - was detained.

In addition, chemical reagents and devices for the manufacture of narcotic drugs were seized.

Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division on Transport instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, the defendant has been charged with the incriminated act and a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody has been chosen against him,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.