“As a result of joint efforts, officers of the FSB of Russia Department in Moscow and the Moscow Region and the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport in the Central Federal District with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of an underground drug laboratory aboard a river vessel.
According to available information, the synthetic drug mephedrone was produced on a pusher tow moored at the pier in the Klyazma reservoir in the city of Dolgoprudny. The owner of the boat - a 40- year-old resident of Moscow - was detained.
In addition, chemical reagents and devices for the manufacture of narcotic drugs were seized.
Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division on Transport instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, the defendant has been charged with the incriminated act and a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody has been chosen against him,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.