The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation continues the work to restrict the entry into the country of foreign citizens who publicly express a disdain for the Russian language, residents of Russia and compatriots living abroad, as well as aggressively express insults against them.

Today, in accordance with subparagraph 1 of part 1 of Article 27 of the Federal Law of August 15, 1996 No. 114-FZ “On the procedure for leaving the Russian Federation and entering the Russian Federation”, decisions were made to prohibit the entry into the Russian Federation for a period of 50 years to a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuat Akhmetov and a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Isfandiyar Vahabzadeh, who made public statements on the Internet that incite ethnic hatred.

Recall that on August 10, a similar decision was made for a period of 10 years against a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic who attacked a Russian-speaking girl in the Technopark shopping entertainment center in Bishkek.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia warns that foreign citizens who call for destructive actions against the Russian Federation, its residents and compatriots living abroad will not be allowed to enter the territory of the country due to the fact that their presence in Russia may threaten public order and security.