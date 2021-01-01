“The Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan have put on the wanted list three defendants in a criminal case on the activities of a large financial pyramid. They are charged in absentia with committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Since 2018, activities have been carried out on behalf of the Finiko company, to attract funds of citizens under the pretext of highly effective investments, including in financial instruments of stock markets and cryptocurrencies. The company was registered outside the Russian Federation.

To attract the largest number of customers, information was disseminated on the acceptance of funds under various programs that allowed paying monthly income in the form of high interest. However, according to investigators, investment activities were not actually conducted.

More than six hundred and fifty statements were received from affected depositors from the Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Primorsky Territories, Tyumen, Samara, Novosibirsk, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk regions, as well as from the Republic of Kazakhstan.

One of the organizers of the criminal scheme was detained a few days ago and taken into custody. Due to the fact that the whereabouts of the three accomplices are unknown, decisions have been made to search for them,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.