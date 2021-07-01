The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has developed a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amendments to the Rules for Registration and Removal of Citizens of the Russian Federation from registration at the place of stay and at the place of residence within the Russian Federation”.

The draft resolution was developed in pursuance of the schedule for the preparation of normative legal acts necessary for the implementation of the norms of the Federal Law of July 1, 2021 No. 243-FZ “On Amendments to the Law of the Russian Federation “On the Right of Citizens of the Russian Federation to Freedom of Movement, Choice of Place of Stay and Residence within the Russian Federation" and Article 271 of the Civil Procedure Code of the Russian Federation”.

Federal Law No. 243-FZ is aimed at implementing the possibility of registering at the place of residence of citizens leading a nomadic and (or) semi-nomadic lifestyle in one of the municipalities at the choice of this citizen, within the boundaries of which the migration routes of this citizen take place, at the address of the local administration or territorial body of the local administration (if any) or the specified municipality.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Federal Law No. 243-FZ the draft resolution introduces corresponding amendments to the Rules for registration and removal of citizens of the Russian Federation from registration at the place of stay and at the place of residence within the Russian Federation in terms of taking into account the characteristics of the territorial organization of local self-government in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation when registering this category of persons at the place of residence.