“The Novo-Savinovsky District Court of Kazan convicted the organizers and participants of an organized criminal community. Depending on the role of each of them, they were accused of acquiring, possessing and attempting to sell narcotic drugs, as well as of laundering money acquired as a result of the committed crime.

The activities of the criminal organization were suppressed by the police in 2017. During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the organization included several structural units, each of which performed a certain function. Wholesale and retail couriers-cache-fillers worked as part of the community. Two more accomplices lived in Thailand and served as administrators of illegal on-line stores.

The alleged organizer carried out the overall management of all the sub-units, controlled the supply of goods and the cash flows.

Contactless trade in prohibited substances took place. Payment was made using cryptocurrency, after which the operator sent the buyer the coordinates and description of the cache, as well as its photo.

During the preliminary investigation, more than 54 kg of narcotic drugs were seized from the detainees.

The court found the organizer and members of the community guilty and sentenced them to imprisonment for terms of 7 to 19 years,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.