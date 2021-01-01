“Officers of the patrol and post service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taishetsky District conducted an operation to free a schoolgirl who was kept by a previously convicted man in a private house.

The police received a call from a resident of the city of Taishet. She reported that a text message from a classmate was received to her underage daughter's phone. The girl wrote that she was held in the house by a stranger.

To verify the information, a crew of the patrol and guard service was immediately sent to the site. Police found that the main entrance to the house was locked from the outside with a padlock. No one answered the knock. At the same time, some movement was heard inside the house.

The police decided to simulate the departure of the crew. The patrolmen who remained in the ambush managed to see the girl who appeared at the window for a second. While one of the employees distracted attention by knocking on the window, others broke down the door on the back of the house and detained the man inside. He turned to be a 45-year-old local resident without a criminal record. The police sent the freed seventh-grader to a medical facility.

The investigation team, that arrived at the scene, found in the basement of the barn the bodies of the murdered relatives of the girl - her uncle and grandmother.

The Investigative Department in the Irkutsk Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.