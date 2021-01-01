“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case instituted against two local residents. They are accused of theft of sand and gravel and illegal logging of forest plantations committed on an especially large scale.

During the investigation, it was established that the illegal activities were organized by the head of several commercial companies that were engaged in the development of sand and gravel quarries, as well as the processing and sale of extracted materials. Together with his brother - the head of one of the enterprises - the man developed and implemented a scheme for the illegal acquisition of natural resources.

During the development of the licensed area provided to them at the mining field in the Sheksninsky District of the Vologda Region, the defendants decided to go beyond the established boundaries and as a result illegally extracted sand and gravel worth 102 million rubles. At the same time, forest plantations were damaged in the territories adjacent to the approved mining field, which caused damage to the forest fund of the Russian Federation in the amount of 776 thousand rubles.

In addition, the defendants are accused of stealing materials from a quarry in the Gryazovetsky District of the Vologda Region, for the development of which they did not have the license. Illegally mined sand and gravel worth more than 72 million rubles were sold to contractors.

Operational support of the criminal case investigation was provided by Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region. As an interim measure to compensate for the material damage caused, vehicles and special equipment belonging to the offenders worth more than 85 million rubles were seized.

The defendants have also been charged with crimes under part 4 of Article 158 and part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation is currently completed. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Sheksninsky District Court of the Vologda Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.