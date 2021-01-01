“Officers of the Russian MIA Department for the Vsevolozhsk District of the Leningrad Region detained two brothers who escaped from the courtroom after pronouncement of a verdict.

Escape took place yesterday evening in the Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region. The two men were brought to the court of justice by enforcement officers. As soon as the judge delivered judgement, they jumped out of an open window and ran away.

Within a short period of time policemen located the escapers and detained them in Chernaya Rechka Micro-District of Sertolovo Town. At present they are in a police office,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.