“As a result of a set of operative-search measures officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the Russian MIA and the Russian Federal Security Service together with colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian MIA GA for the Moscow Region and the Russian MIA Department for Podolsk detained two men who had escaped from the temporary detention facility of the Russian MIA Division for Istra on August 6.

Denis Grozavu aged 35, and Ivan Tsurkanu aged 34 were hiding in a rented apartment in Podolsk, where they were found by operatives. The apartment owners – a man and a woman – were also there. They are suspected of accessory in the escape by providing apartment to the involved persons.

At present all the four have been brought to the territorial subdivision of internal affairs. Search for the rest escapers is in progress,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.