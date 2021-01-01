A local resident applied to Police Office No. 2 of the Russian MIA Department for Shakhty and reported fraud. The woman said her acquaintance offered help with capital repair of her apartment. During half a year the man took money from the applicant saying it was for construction materials. In total she paid a million and a half roubles. However, he failed to fulfil his obligations in due time and disappeared. After that the woman applied to police.
As a result of a set of operative-search measures police officers detained a 30-year-old local resident. Policemen found out that the criminal was not going to buy any construction materials and make repairs. He spent the money obtained by deception.
A criminal case is initiated against the criminal on the grounds of crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – Fraud. A restraining order in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper behaviour is chosen for him.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.