A local resident applied to Police Office No. 2 of the Russian MIA Department for Shakhty and reported fraud. The woman said her acquaintance offered help with capital repair of her apartment. During half a year the man took money from the applicant saying it was for construction materials. In total she paid a million and a half roubles. However, he failed to fulfil his obligations in due time and disappeared. After that the woman applied to police.

As a result of a set of operative-search measures police officers detained a 30-year-old local resident. Policemen found out that the criminal was not going to buy any construction materials and make repairs. He spent the money obtained by deception.

A criminal case is initiated against the criminal on the grounds of crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – Fraud. A restraining order in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper behaviour is chosen for him.