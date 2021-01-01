“As a result of a set of operative-search measures officers of the Main Directorate for Drug Control of the Russian MIA together with colleagues from the Russian MIA GA for the Volgograd Region cut a big trade channel of potent substances. 14 people were recognised involved.

Watchfulness of the road patrol service inspectors allowed picking up the trail of the criminals. During the search of a taxi car at the traffic control post in the Middle Akhtuba District of the Volgograd Region in the March of the current year they found capsules with medicinal products containing about a kilogram of pregabalin potent substance.

The Volgograd operative identified the owner of the illegal cargo and detained him. It was found that he purchased the product at one drugstore in Odintsovo, the Moscow Region. The man called a taxi to deliver the drugs to Astrakhan for their further sale.

Later, as a result of search at the drugstore in Odintsovo, the rest part of the mentioned drug was withdrawn from illegal trafficking. The drugstore owner, three pharmacists, and a guard were detained. They committed illegal distribution of hazardous substance under the guise of pharmaceutical activities.

Afterwards policemen identified the man who supplied batches of illegal drugs to the drugstore. It was a resident of a neighbouring country who lived in Moscow. Almost 35 kilograms of drugs were seized from a garage box rented by him.

It was preliminary found that the products were withheld from legal circulation by six residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region through an entity holding a valid license for pharmaceutical activities. The criminals purchased wholesale batches of drugs from the manufactures and stored them in a rented warehouse. Then they illegally sold the potent substances to different entities in the territory of the Moscow Region and other constituent entities of Russia under false waybills.

As a result of searches over 10 thousand vials and over 13 thousand capsules with tropicamide and pregabalin were seized. The total weight of the withdrawn frugs exceeded 178 kilograms.

In addition, as a result of operative measures, a woman residing in the Moscow Region – manager at a pharmaceutical company – was identified. She purchased potent substances from the criminals and arranged their supply to Russian regions and neighbouring countries.

One of such batches was caught by officers of the Orenburg Linear Division for Transport Infrastructure of the Russian MIA together with officers of the border control department of the Russian Federal Security Service at a border patrol station in Sagarchin. Over 4.5 thousand vials and over 22 thousand tablets containing over 50 kilograms of potent substances were found in a truck going out of the Russian Federation.

Investigator of the investigation office of the Main Investigation Directorate of the Russian MIA GA for the Volgograd Region initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Articles 30, 226.1 and 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Twelve suspects are in custody, with regard to other two suspects a restraining order in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper behaviour is chosen. The investigation of the criminal cases is in progress,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.