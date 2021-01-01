“Deputy Chief – Chief of the District Police Officers and Juvenile Division of the Police Office for Primorskiy District of “Primorskiy” Department of the Russian MIA for the Archangelsk Region, Lieutenant Colonel of Police Aleksandr Voronin, rescued a local resident from fire.

Late in the evening, in Bobrovo Village, the policeman noticed smoke from under the roof of a wooden house. Aleksandr Voronin notified emergency services of the fire. A woman ran out from the burning building and said her husband was inside unable to get out. Meanwhile the house fired up. Without hesitation the policeman entered the smoke-filled premises and helped the man out,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

“At that moment I did not feel any emotions, – Lieutenant Colonel of Police Aleksandr Voronin admitted, – everything was going very fast. Every second counted to save life. When I got the man out, other local residents also arrived. Together we found buckets, started taking water from a pond and pour it over the neighbouring buildings, because the fire could spread to them.”

Together they managed to constrain the fire. Moreover, personal belongings of the masters of the house and their pet – cat Masya – were saved from the burning building.

Mikhail, the son of the survivors, was in the city that day. As soon as he learnt about the accident, he rushed to the parents. “Of course, the first question was whether everything was fine. Material assets are not the main thing, the most important is that everybody is alive. Many thanks to the police officer who came up,” he said.

“Now the life and health of the house residents are safe. They sincerely thanked the policeman and all the sympathetic neighbours for the help,” Irina Volk noted.