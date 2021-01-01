“Officers of the Operations and Search Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA GA for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region identified a group of persons suspected of illegal banking activity associated with profit in especially big amount.

It was preliminary found that eight residents of the Northern Capital carried out illegal operations on money cashing. For that purpose they used dozens of controlled commercial entities which declared sale of tobacco, beverages, and seafood as their principal activities. Fictitious payments were also made through car showrooms and real estate agencies.

According to preliminary data, the criminal financiers took part of cashed money as remuneration. At present policemen have registered illegal operations to the amount exceeding 1 billion roubles and profit of the group members to the amount exceeding 50 million roubles.

The Main Investigation Department of the Russian MIA GA for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crime under Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. 24 searches at the places of residence of the persons involved, in office premises used by them, and in one of banking institutions were made within the scope of the investigation. Computer equipment, communication means, printing equipment, documents relating to the business activities of the legal entities controlled by the criminals, two cars, over 21 million roubles and 40 thousand euro in cash, and other items constituting evidence were found and seized.

Two members of the group are placed under house arrest, with regard to the others a restraining order in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper behaviour is chosen. The investigation is in progress,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.