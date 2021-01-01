As a result of investigation of an incident occurred at Technopark Trade and Entertainment Centre in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, connected with attack on a Russian-speaking girl, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation identified the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic who committed the above offence against the laws. With regard to this person the Russian MIA made a decision on a 10-year ban on entering Russia subject to subparagraph 1 of part 1 of Article 27 of Federal Act No. 114-FZ dated 15 August 1996 “Concerning the procedure for Exit from the Russian Federation and entry into the Russian Federation”.
