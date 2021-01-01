Investigators found that a couple of cohabitants living in the Semenov District of the Nizhniy Novgorod Region, who had no permanent income and made do with casual earnings, in 2020 met a 21-year-old citizen of Saratov who offered them easy money.

The three crime associates ordered at least 16 counterfeit banknotes of the Central Bank of Russia with face value of 5,000 rubles over the internet and uttered them through sales points located in the territory of the Sormovo District of Nizhniy Novgorod, Lyskovo District and Semenovo Urban District of the Nizhniy Novgorod Region.

The criminals selected small sales points with a very low probability of using banknote validator. Moving in a foreign car owned by a 35-year-old member of the criminal group, they purchased different inexpensive goods to get the change with original banknotes of the Central Bank of Russia. The raised money was used by the criminals to order more false banknotes for their further uttering.

The criminals were detained by officers of Division 7 of the Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA GA for the Nizhniy Novgorod Region at the end of October 2020, when they were going to another place of uttering of counterfeit banknotes.

As a result of search of their car, 12 counterfeit banknotes with face value of 5,000 rubles were found and seized.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of crime under part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigators and operatives did great job to collect evidence of the involvement of the detained persons in the illegal uttering of false banknotes. As a result, their involvement in five facts of uttering false money was proved.

Charges have been filed against all the accused. The repeat offender is in custody, with regard to his cohabitant and citizen of Saratov a restraining order in the form of recognizance of non-exit is chosen.

The investigation of the criminal case is over, and it is brought into the Semenov district court of the Nizhniy Novgorod Region with an approved bill of indictment for consideration on the merits.