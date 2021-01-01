The fact of evasion of taxes was detected in the course of operational activities by officers of the Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA for the Republic of Mordovia.

It was found that from January 2018 to December 2020 several managers of a business entity, acting within a group of persons by prior agreement, filled in their VAT declarations for the year of 2018, and quarters 2 and 3 of 2019 with knowingly fraudulent data on the amount of taxes to be paid to the budget and on tax deductions for transactions with one-day companies connected with purchase of advertising services. So they evaded taxes to the amount exceeding 15 million rubles.

In spite of concealment of unlawful acts, as a result of competent actions of operatives from the Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA the crime was solved. Two men, one of which was the general director and the other was the virtual manager of the LLC, were detained.

The Investigation Department of the RF Investigation Committee for the Republic of Mordovia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crime under paragraph “а” of part 2 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – Evasion of Taxes.