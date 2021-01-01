Several vacationers reported fraud to the front office of the Division of the Russian MIA for Anapa. The applicants explained that they found an ad on the internet and called a man who offered services on booking rooms in hotels and rest homes, and renting houses and apartments in Anapa resort. The victims transferred prepayment to a specified bank account, but could not check in the preliminary booked rooms or apartments when they arrived. The false tour agent did not get in touch with the clients anymore.

As a result of operational-search activities policemen identified the criminal’s personality and location. Anapa policemen together with Novorossiysk colleagues detained the 36-year-old man at the place of his residence on the hero-town.

The unlawful acts of the suspect caused losses to 26 people in the total amount exceeding 1 million rubles.

At present the investigation division of the Russian MIA Division for Anapa has initiated criminal cases against the suspect on the grounds of crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Sanctions of the mentioned Article imply maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years. The suspect is in custody for the period of preliminary investigation.