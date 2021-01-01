“During his service, officer of the Samara airport linear police division of the Mid-Volga Linear Division for Transport Infrastructure of the Russian MIA, junior sergeant of the police Oleg Bondar, noticed an unconscious woman. She showed no signs of life: there was neither pulse nor breathing.

The officer immediately reported the accident to the medical service of the air terminal and called the shift supervisor, police lieutenant Vladimir Salnikov. Together with a voluntary assistant from among passengers, the officers gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation. After some time, the woman started breathing, and heart beating was detected. Vladimir Salnikov helped the medical unit assistants deliver medical equipment to the patient. After stabilisation of the woman’s state, policemen and healthcare professionals organised her transportation to the hospital.

As healthcare professionals found, the 72-year-old woman from the Khabarovsk Territory experienced clinical death. Efforts of policemen and healthcare professionals revived her. After a course of therapy, the woman went home. She thanked her rescuers by phone and specially noted timely and professional actions of Oleg Bondar.

By the way, life-saving skills were obtained by the young officer within the scope of initial training he had completed at the Belgorod Law Institute of the RF MIA named after I.D. Putilin,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.