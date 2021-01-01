“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA together with their colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the East Administrative District of MIA GA for Moscow suppressed activities of a group of persons suspected of sale of unregistered medicinal products.

According to preliminary data, the criminals used a website, messenger, and social networks to organise sale of unregistered medicinal products in the territory of the Moscow Region and other substituent entities of the Russian Federation. The medicines were illegally brought from the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of China. One of the most popular drugs was a growth hormone.

Supported by Rosgvardia, policemen made searches at the place of residence and work of the persons involved. Over 800 pieces of unregistered medicinal products were found and seized. Necessary expert examinations were scheduled.

The collected materials were transferred to the Investigation Division of the East Administrative District Investigation Administration of the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigation Committee for Moscow. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of crime under part 2 of Article 238.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Operational-search activities and investigation are in process,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.