“Gryazi municipal court of the Lipetsk Region gave a sentence to two local residents. One of them was accused of crimes under Articles 30, 158 and 267 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The second person involved was charged with attempted theft committed by a group of persons by prior agreement (part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Investigator of the South-East Linear Division for Transport Infrastructure of the Russian MIA found that the cause of derailment of freight train carriages in the area of the Gryazi-Orlovskiye station in September 2020 was a metal pipe dropped from the train.

Policemen detained two suspects. It was found out that the criminals decided to improve their financial standing by stealing ferrous scrap from freight train and its further taking to a buy-back centre. For this purpose, they went to the line between Gryazi-Voronezhskiye and Gryazi-Orlovskiye stations of the South-East railroad. They waited until a freight train was going there, climbed an open freight-car using an end ladder, and started dumping the cargo on the railway embankment.

The men managed to dump 850 kilograms of metal from the train, but one piece of metal got under the train wheels. The train started vibrating, and the train operator applied emergency break but failed to prevent derailment. The scared criminals fled.

Derailment of eight carriages resulted in blocking of transport communication. Besides, over 400 metres of railroad, two track switches and track switch control equipment were damaged and turned unserviceable.

The evidence collected by the investigator was found sufficient by the court to pass a sentence. One of the criminals was imposed punishment in the form of imprisonment for 1 year and 7 months, the other – 400 hours of compulsory community service,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

At court, the accused admitted their guilt in full. The sentence has taken effect.