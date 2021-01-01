In March last year, in the northern part of the city of Tambov, officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration in the region detained a 22-year-old foreign citizen suspected of drug trafficking in the northern part of the city of Tambov. During the personal search of the foreigner and the search in his rented apartment there were found bundles with drugs of different weight, ready for no-contact distribution. The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tambov Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the investigation, police officers identified caches with drugs, which the foreigner managed to organize in the northern part of the regional center. Each contained about one gram of heroin. In total, the police identified and seized more than 200 grams of heroin.

The investigator appointed and conducted fingerprinting, narcotic examinations, interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and proofs of criminal activity. It was established that the foreigner, on the instructions of an unknown curator, arrived in Tambov from the Moscow region to distribute drugs, rented an apartment and went into criminal activity.

At the end of the investigation, the criminal case with the approved indictment was sent to the Oktyabrsky District Court of the city of Tambov for consideration on the merits. The court found the foreign citizen guilty of attempted distribution of drugs on a large scale and sentenced him to eight years in prison with serving the term in a strict regime colony.