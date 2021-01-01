As a result of operational search activities Police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Perm detained a 27-year-old native of the Cherdynsky District of the Perm Territory, suspected of committing a series of thefts.

It was established that the young man went into the entrances of the houses of the regional center and looked for apartments with old entrance doors. If the door was opened by elderly people, the offender introduced himself as a neighbor from the apartment below and, under the pretext that they were flooding him, penetrated into the dwelling. The stranger distracted pensioners by asking to check the water in the bathroom or in the kitchen, and at that moment he stole money, jewelry and mobile phones.

Police identified 11 cases of illegal activities of the suspect. The total damage caused to the victims amounted to about 800 thousand rubles.

All the facts of theft have been prosecuted. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The investigation is on-going.