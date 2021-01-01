ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Korolev as a result of operational-search measures detained two men aged 29 and 53 years, suspected of illegal possession of a large batch of falsified alcoholic beverages.

During the inspection of the warehouse rented by the offenders, located on Shkolnaya Street, the police found and seized about 15 thousand bottles of vodka and whiskey of allegedly well-known brands, as well as about 90 thousand bottles and 500 canisters with alcohol-containing liquid. Most of the alcohol had glued on imitations of special stamps, which, according to the results of the study, did not correspond to the products manufactured at the Goznak enterprise, the rest of the alcoholic products were not marked. The necessary accompanying documents for the specified goods confirming the legality of their production and turnover were not provided by the owners.

The total value of seized counterfeit products amounted to more than four million rubles.

Samples of the seized alcohol have been sent for examination, which will determine the degree of its danger to the life and health of consumers. The alcohol-containing products have been transferred for safekeeping to an authorized organization.

Investigator of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case against the detainees on the grounds of a crime under Articles 171.1, 171.3 and Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The police are carrying out additional measures aimed at identifying possible accomplices to the crime, as well as places of manufacture and sale of counterfeit alcohol products.