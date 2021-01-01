“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Artem, Primorsky Territory, detained a suspect of a robbery attack on a bank branch.

It was preliminarily established that in the daytime an unknown person, without hiding his face, had entered the office of a credit and financial organization. Threatening bank employees with an explosion, he demanded to give him one million rubles. At the same time, the offender said that the belt worn by him was an improvised bomb.

After the bank's employees refused to comply with his demand and called the security, the man left the premises. According to eyewitnesses, he got behind the wheel of a car parked near the office and fled.

On the territory of the Artemovsky Urban District, the “Interception” plan was announced. All police services were involved in the search for the alleged offender. Soon, a crew of the road patrol service found the wanted car and detained its driver - a 42-year-old local resident. Earlier, the man was convicted of fraud.

Not far from the scene, the police found a discarded belt with tubes wrapped in duct tape and wires. According to the conclusion of an explosives technician, it was a dummy and did not pose any danger.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Division for the City of Gukovo instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.