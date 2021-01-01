“Officers of the ES&CC Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, exposed another channel for the sale of fictitious medical documents.

On the Internet, investigators found an ad in which it was proposed to purchase for a monetary reward a certificate of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) without actual vaccination. As a result of operational-search activities on the Kashirskoye highway, the police detained a courier who delivered a personal certificate to the customer. The cost of the illegal service was 3200 rubles.

Police officers found with the woman several more completed documents confirming the vaccination, as well as certificates of medical exemption from vaccination. The seized items will be sent for forensic analysis.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Moskvorechye-Saburovo District of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code. Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the episodes of the unlawful activity and its participants are being carried out.

Police officers remind that in accordance with the legislation, criminal liability is provided not only for the manufacture and circulation, but also for the use of forged documents,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.