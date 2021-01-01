“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Sverdlovsk Region with the participation of the FSB of Russia, detained two suspects in the theft of funds.

It was preliminarily established that last year the offenders twice attempted to steal money from two ATMs located in the bank branches on Blyukher and Lunacharsky streets in the city of Yekaterinburg. They managed to do that only on the second attempt by exploding the machines. The defendants carefully prepared for the crimes: they selected objects, monitored the situation, determined the method and time of penetration, and also studied the escape routes.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yekaterinburg have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 and 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation as well as part 3 of Article 30 and part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

During searches at the places of residence of the defendants, tools and devices for cracking open ATMs, 20 mobile phones, 60 SIM cards and radio stations were found.

There is reason to believe that the accomplices may also be involved in five robbery attacks on bank branches. According to preliminary data, the total material damage from the offenders’ actions exceeded 5 million rubles.

Measures are being taken aimed at identifying other episodes of the defendants’ unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.