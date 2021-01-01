A 23-year-old local resident made a statement to the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky Urban District, reporting the theft of a mobile phone and money from his bank account.

It was established that the young man had got acquainted with a girl on a dating site and had arranged a meeting. Arriving at the meeting by taxi, the girl asked to pay for the trip. When the young man took out his mobile phone and reached for the car to make a payment, the malefactor snatched the smartphone from his hand and the car abruptly began moving. He later discovered that his bank account was empty. The total damage amounted to 335 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers on suspicion of committing that crime identified and detained a 27-year-old native of one of the neighboring republics and a 47-year-old resident of Moscow. The stolen phone was seized.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 161 and 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected by the Vidnovsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.