“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russian Division for the Basmanny District of Moscow detained a suspect in the theft of mirror elements from expensive foreign cars.

The involvement of the previously convicted of property crimes unemployed native of Chelyabinsk in 14 episodes of theft has been preliminarily established. From expensive cars parked on the central streets of Moscow, he dismantled the elements of the side mirrors. It should be noted, that thefts were committed both at night and in the daytime. As a result, car owners suffered material damage totaling more than 650 thousand rubles. The offender sold the stolen parts with the help of free ads services and in private car repairs.

The suspect was detained by police in one of the hostels in the center of the capital. Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Basmanny District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case against him on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. At present, the defendant's involvement in other episodes of criminal activities is being checked,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.