“Belgorod police officers rescued a 93-year-old resident of the village of Sadki, who had gone missing. Her disappearance was reported to the police by a relative on the third day after the elderly woman stopped appearing at home.

Employees of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnogvardeysky District immediately organized the search. On the territory of the village they inspected all the sites and abandoned houses. However, no traces of the pensioner could be found.

The next day, the search continued in the territories adjacent to the settlement. Forestry workers, representatives of the public and employees of the Center for Police Dog Service of the Regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia were involved in the work.

Thanks to well-planned activities, the woman was found in a ravine at a distance of one kilometer from the house. She was found with the help of a service dog, specializing in the search for human odor traces. A policeman-dog-handler of a detached company for guarding and convoying suspects and defendants of the MIA of Russia Administration for Belgorod, junior sergeant of the police Viktor Yushinov, during the search, saw that his partner – the Belgian shepherd Atos, near a ravine, indicated the presence of a living being nearby. Following the dog down into the ravine, the policeman saw a woman who was unconscious.

The Policeman provided first aid to her. The pensioner explained that because of poor eyesight she had accidentally gone towards the forest and got lost. Law enforcement officers took her out of the ravine and handed her over to ambulance team for transportation to a medical institution,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.