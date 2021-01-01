The Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region Meeting held a meeting of the commission on distribution of quotas for issuing temporary residence permits for foreign citizens.

In cooperation with the Public Council with the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region, representatives of the Department of Labor and Employment, the Pension Fund, the police conducted interviews with foreign citizens. Candidates confirmed their knowledge of the main provisions of the legislation of the Russian Federation, the moral norms and principles, history and traditions of the host community. The attitude of candidates to culture, religion and art were also topics for discussion.

63 foreign citizens applied for temporary residence permits. To make a decision on issuing temporary residence permits in the Vologda Region, the members of the commission took into account the law-abidance of the foreign citizen, including the absence of administrative offenses. Another factor was the presence of secondary specialized or higher education of the candidate, as well as experience in the specialties that are most demanded in the region.

Following the meeting, the commission on the distribution of quotas for issuing temporary residence permits in the Vologda region took positive decisions in respect of five foreign citizens.