The French delegation headed by the Attaché for Internal Security of the Embassy of France in Moscow, Lieutenant-General Serge Garcia, visited the Sheremetyevo International Airport in order to familiarize themselves with the activities of the transport police in ensuring law, order and security of the air harbor.

On behalf of the host party, the meeting was attended by the head of the Transport Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Central Federal District, Police Lieutenant-General Oleg Kalinkin, chiefs of the MIA of Russia Line Department at the Sheremetyevo Airport.

Transport police officers got the guests familiarized with the organization of their work, the main tasks and functions in ensuring public order and security at the Sheremetyevo Airport. French colleagues visited the duty-unit of the Line Department, got acquainted with the work of the patrol and post service, as well as with the organization of interaction with the transport security service at the airport entrance groups. The parties also discussed issues of suppressing drug smuggling and illegal migration.

During the visit, representatives of France visited a number of airport infrastructure facilities, got acquainted with the technological process and the procedure of pre-flight inspection of passengers departing by federal airlines, as well as with the activities of the Airport Control Center in Terminal F.

Also, the French guests visited the museum of the Sheremetyevo International Airport.