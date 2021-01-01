“Officers of the unit for combating organized crime of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan suppressed the activities of two organized groups, whose members assisted foreign citizens in illegal stay on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, those groups illegally organized the exams confirming the knowledge by foreigners of the Russian language, knowledge of the history and basics of the Russian legislation. At the same time, in one of the cases, the testing was carried out by a resident of the city of Ufa, acting on behalf of her mother – the official examiner. Another abuser held the exams formally without checking the actual knowledge of the migrants.

Subsequently, foreign citizens used illegally issued certificates of passing the test to obtain work and temporary residence permits, residence permits, as well as citizenship of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the offenders had apartments where they registered foreign citizens without their intention to actually live in those premises.

Also, the defendants organized fictitious marriages of foreigners with Russian citizens so that the visitors would obtain permits. To date, the police have established that one of the groups had helped to form at least 4 such marriages, and the second – 25.

According to preliminary estimates, members of both organized groups ensured the illegal stay of about 5.5 thousand foreign citizens on the territory of Russia.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Bashkortostan instituted criminal cases on the features of offenses stipulated by Articles 322.1 and 322.3 of the RF Criminal Code.

A total of 33 searches were conducted in the region. 58 documents certifying the identity of foreign citizens, as well as 237 certificates of knowledge of the Russian language, history and legislation of the Russian Federation were seized.

Currently, 14 defendants who are part of the mentioned organized groups have been detained. With regard to five of them the court selected a prevention measure in the form of house arrest and another nine were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at exposing all participants in the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.