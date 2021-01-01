Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived to the city of Rostov-on-Don.

The Chief of the Agency held a meeting with the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region. The event was attended in the video conferencing mode by chiefs of territorial bodies of internal affairs.

The Minister heard the reports of the leaders and gave instructions to improve the efficiency of the operational and service activities of the Rostov police. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring the safety of citizens during the preparation and holding of the Single Voting Day.

In addition, during the working trip, Vladimir Kolokoltsev laid flowers at the memorial “To Soldiers of Law and Order of the Don Area Who Died in the Line of Duty”.