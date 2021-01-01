Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police Vladimir Kolokoltsev and the Governor of the Rostov Region Vassily Golubev held a meeting in Rostov-on-Don.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that at present the MIA, including the regional GA, is implementing a set of organizational and practical measures to ensure law and order during the preparation and holding of the Single Voting Day.

The Rostov police have accumulated sufficient experience in the protection of public order during the elections of various levels. Mechanisms of interaction with all interested bodies have been worked out. The personnel are tasked with providing maximum assistance to election commissions and promptly suppressing offenses.

All polling stations in the Rostov Region will be inspected by officers of the internal affairs bodies together with colleagues from the Rosgvardia and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia and taken under round-the-clock protection.

The meeting participants stressed the importance of implementing law enforcement programs and constructive cooperation in the area of ensuring the citizens safety.