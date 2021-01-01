In the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Acting Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration Police Major-General Kirill Adzinov, in the mode of videoconferencing, held a working meeting with representatives of the diasporas of the CIS countries, during which issues of applying the provisions of migration legislation to foreign citizens who had committed massive violations of public order, as well as legal novelties in the area of migration were considered.

In his speech, the Acting Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that the temporary measures regulating the legal status of foreign citizens, introduced in connection with the pandemic, were aimed at preventing criminalization, but it was necessary to state, nevertheless, there were facts of illegal actions on the part of citizens of the CIS countries.

Kirill Adzinov drew the attention of those present that violators of public order and security had to be necessarily brought to administrative or criminal liability. In addition, state coercive measures related to expulsion, deportation, prohibition of entry into Russia for up to 10 years will be taken against such persons.

Representatives of national diasporas were recommended to conduct the widest possible explanatory work on responsibility for violation of the legislation of the Russian Federation, on the inadmissibility of resolving disputes by non-legal methods, as well as on the possibility of applying to the internal affairs bodies to resolve migration status issues.

In addition, the meeting participants were informed about the development of a number of legislative initiatives, including the introduction of new migration regimes (short-term and long-term stay, permanent residence), as well as the mandatory state fingerprint registration of foreign citizens who arrived in the Russian Federation for a period exceeding 90 days.

At the end of the meeting, Kirill Adzinov stressed the need to build constructive interaction, conduct explanatory and preventive work among foreign citizens, make projections of the situation development and find a compromise on a variety of issues, while making maximum use of information and communication channels, which found a unanimous response from the audience.

Representatives of public organizations supported the proposals of the leadership of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration and agreed that joint efforts would contribute to the achievement of inter-ethnic harmony.