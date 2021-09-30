The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation held a videoconference meeting of the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, with ambassadors of foreign states. The event was attended by representatives of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

The meeting discussed cases of conflicts involving foreign citizens, which were registered in a number of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, in particular, the Amur, Moscow and Sverdlovsk regions, the Republic of Dagestan, Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as issues related to the implementation of legislation in the area of migration.

The First Deputy Minister drew attention to the fact that in recent years a high level of interaction had been achieved with the embassies of the CIS member states and common approaches had been developed that allow solving emerging problems. Aleksandr Gorovoy thanked the governments of the CIS member states for timely and effective measures to organize the departure from the territory of the Russian Federation of those foreign citizens who decided to leave the country during the pandemic.

The First Deputy Minister reminded the participants of the meeting that in April this year, at the plenary session of the Intergovernmental Assembly of the CIS member states, the need for educational work with foreign citizens, illegally staying in the Russian Federation, for the purpose of regulating their legal status was indicated. Aleksandr Gorovoy highly appreciated the efforts made in cooperation with the media within the states.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia initiated an extending of the validity of temporary measures, which allowed foreigners to apply to the internal affairs bodies, until September 30, 2021 inclusive, for migration registration and getting documents for employment without observing the stated purpose of entry.

Despite this, not all foreign citizens are in a hurry to contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs. To date, more than 700 thousand visitors from the CIS member states are still staying in the “shadow”.

Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that this year there was an increase of 5% in the number of crimes committed by foreign citizens. Along with that, in their midst there was an increase in illegal activity, manifested in gross violation of public order, mass fights, which were frequently accompanied by violent actions that posed a threat to the life and security of citizens, the use of force against government officials, as well as obstruction of the normal functioning of life support facilities, transport and social infrastructure.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs reacted harshly to all those facts: the organizers and participants of mass riots were detained, offenders were brought to administrative and criminal responsibility. With regard to foreign citizens who took part in them, the terms of stay in the country were reduced, decisions were made to close the border of the Russian Federation for those citizens. Documents giving them the right to work in the Russian Federation are being canceled,” the First Deputy Minister stressed and called on ambassadors to intensify work with compatriots not only encouraging them to acquire the legal status of stay in Russia, but also to maximize their compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Aleksandr Gorovoy has reported on the continued work of improving the mechanisms for monitoring the stay of foreign citizens in Russia. Thus, on December 29, 2021, the Federal Law comes into force, according to which foreign citizens arriving in the Russian Federation in search of work, as well as all other categories of foreigners arriving in Russia for a period of more than 90 days, are subject to mandatory fingerprinting.

This law also provides for the implementation of federal state control over compliance with the mandatory requirements for conducting an examination in the Russian language, the history of Russia and the basics of the legislation of the Russian Federation, as well as the issuance of an appropriate certificate to foreign citizens. In addition, it is planned to introduce a single document for foreign citizens with an electronic data carrier, the introduction of which will ensure one hundred percent identification of foreigners.

During the discussion of the identified topics, embassy staff had the opportunity to get answers to questions relevant to citizens of their states.

Concluding the meeting, the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs thanked its participants for the productive discussion and readiness to jointly ensure inter-ethnic harmony and observance of public order. Aleksandr Gorovoy expressed confidence that the issues considered would not be ignored, and representatives of foreign countries would make every effort to form the law-abiding behavior of their compatriots, as well as continue efforts encouraging their compatriots to settle their legal status in Russia.

“We are directly responsible for ensuring the internal security of the state, for calm inter-ethnic relations, and we will continue to act tough, in strict compliance with the law of the Russian Federation,” the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation emphasized.